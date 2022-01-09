The fire broke out on the night from Saturday to Sunday (local time) on the third floor of the 19-storey building that dates back to the early 1970s. The apartment door had been left open, allowing the fire to spread and smoke billowing throughout the building, the fire service said.

“This will be one of the worst fires we’ve seen in New York City in current times,” the mayor said. “This is a terribly, terribly painful moment for the city of New York and the impact of this fire will bring pain and despair.”

The conflagration was fought by about two hundred firefighters, who had difficulty accessing the apartment complex without balconies. According to some local media, at least one person who was fleeing the blaze jumped out of a window.

The vast majority of the fire’s victims had smoke inhalation, Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro said. Firefighters who stormed into the building discovered casualties on nearly every floor of the building. Many of them had suffered cardiac arrest or serious breathing problems.

It is not clear what caused the fire. According to the fire service, the fire would have started just before 11 a.m. local time in a duplex apartment on the first and second floors. The apartment door was open, allowing smoke to quickly spread to every floor in the building, several US media outlets reported.

On Wednesday, a large fire in a terraced house in downtown Philadelphia killed at least 12 people, including eight children.

