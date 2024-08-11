Two of the four years of President Gustavo Petro’s government have passed. Evaluations and analyses of what has happened during the first left-wing administration in contemporary Colombia, and of what is to come, are the order of the day. Below we present a group of 11 graphics around nine key themes, useful for understanding what has happened, and what is to come.

One third approval

Halfway through his term, Gustavo Petro still has around a third of public opinion on his side, according to most polls. 62% of those surveyed disapprove of his management, while 32% approve it in the most recent Invamer Poll, which has been taking the pulse of the country for 30 years. The president, elected with just over half of the votes in the second round, has rebounded after having registered his worst figures in December, when approval plummeted to 26% and rejection reached 66%. In the first survey of his government, in August 2022, 56% of those surveyed approved of his nascent management, compared to 20% who disapproved. Since the beginning of 2023, he has been in negative territory, although without falling to the worst red numbers of his right-wing predecessor, Iván Duque, who went through a prolonged popularity crisis and left power with 27% approval and 68% disapproval.

Coca crops at record levels

While waiting for the publication of the data for 2023, the extension of coca leaf crops in Colombia has reached figures never seen before, with 230,000 hectares. The Petro Government faces the challenge of reducing it. In 2022, according to the annual report of the United Nations Integrated Monitoring System on Illicit Crops (SIMCI)the official measurement, continued an upward trend with a 13% increase in total surface area, which reached a historical maximum for the second consecutive year. Potential cocaine hydrochloride production also increased by 24%, to 1,738 tons. Norte de Santander, Nariño and Putumayo, three border departments, concentrate 65% of the planted area. Petro has insisted on the need to change the paradigm of the anti-narcotics fight, presented a new drug policy and has even called on the rest of Latin America to rethink its efforts. Illicit drugs have been for decades the main fuel of the armed conflict that Petro intends to extinguish with the policy of total peace.

A historic milestone in the fight against deforestation

The government of Petro, a president with a marked environmentalist accent who is preparing to host the United Nations summit on biodiversity later this year, has scored a historic milestone in the fight against deforestation. In July, it reported the lowest annual figures for forest loss since records began, 23 years ago. In 2023, 79,256 hectares were lost in Colombian territory, a reduction of 36% compared to the 123,517 hectares cut and burned in 2022. “It is, for the first time, a figure that is substantially reduced and below 100,000 hectares. It is a truly iconic year in this fight against deforestation,” said the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, when presenting the figures. She is one of only three names that have survived in the cabinet since day one. The plan to curb deforestation includes strategies such as the Conservar Paga program, which tripled incentives for communities that commit to protecting forests.

The unstoppable flow of migrants through Darien

The passage of migrants through the Darien jungle, which marks the border between Colombia and Panama, is an unstoppable humanitarian crisis. Venezuelans, Haitians, Ecuadorians and Colombians, but also migrants from other continents such as Asia and Africa, risk their lives on these dangerous routes, exposed to abuse by criminal groups. The crossing of people has broken all records in recent years. More than 130,000 migrants, mainly Haitians and Cubans, crossed in 2021. The number jumped to 250,000 in 2022, with an increase of Venezuelans and Ecuadorians. And more than half a million ventured last year, the vast majority Venezuelans, which makes the scenario even more complex in the face of a post-electoral crisis that could lead to new waves of migration. On the Colombian side, the Gulf Clan dominates migrant trafficking, which provides it with millions in resources. The conditions for Panamanians have been tightened by the government of José Raúl Mulino, who has insisted on “closing” Darién. The Panamanian president assured this week that the repatriation flights he intends to implement will be to Colombia, the main host country for the Venezuelan diaspora. Nearly 200,000 people crossed the border in the first half of this year, heading north, mainly to the United States.

Negotiations with the ELN are stuck

The halfway point of Petro’s government comes at a critical moment in the dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the first round of talks to be opened within the framework of the total peace policy – ​​and in theory the most advanced. The bilateral ceasefire expired this month and the talks remain stalled. Negotiations with the last armed guerrilla have also lost support in public opinion. For the first time, more than half of those surveyed in the Invamer Poll disagree with continuing negotiations (51%) compared to those who prefer to maintain the process (46%). In December, the number of people who would prefer to stop negotiating had already been higher (49% versus 47%), after the ELN took 12 days to respond to the national clamor to free the father of soccer player Luis Díaz. The reluctance of this guerrilla to desist from kidnapping civilians has poisoned the talks, amid growing doubts about its will for peace. Even though the opposition is weakened, a majority of 53% still favours the option of insisting on dialogue with armed groups until peace agreements are reached, while 42% prefer to try to defeat them militarily.

A homicide rate that is slightly decreasing while kidnapping returns

In a country that for decades has been among the most violent in a region that is also characterized by violence, public opinion is particularly sensitive to the figures for the most serious crimes. The homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants reached its lowest point in four decades in 2023, with the exception of the incomparable year 2020, which is a statistical anomaly due to the lockdowns caused by the pandemic. However, kidnappings have increased, which constitute a collective trauma due to their use as a weapon of war by guerrillas and paramilitaries, especially around the turn of the century. The Petro government has been strongly criticized for not combining its policy of dialogue and negotiation with a strong security strategy, something that has begun to change in the last six months with its decisions to carry out bombings or use artillery in Cauca.

Poverty reduction

If the security figures are not very favorable, one of the changes that President Gustavo Petro has most boasted about in his balance of achievements on August 7 has been the reduction of monetary poverty, which is measured by comparing a person’s income with the total cost of a basket of basic goods and services. Between 2022 and 2023, an appreciable number of 1.6 million Colombians emerged from that condition – equivalent to half the population of Puerto Rico, or the cities of Barranquilla and Sincelejo combined. In addition, another 1.1 million emerged from extreme poverty, a figure greater than that of the inhabitants of Cartagena de Indias or Cyprus.

Economic growth has stagnated

The reduction in poverty contrasts with the stagnation of the broadest measure usually used to study an economy, the performance of all the goods and services it produces. Colombia’s Gross Domestic Product has stagnated in recent quarters, and even contracted by 0.7% between July and September 2023. The lower economic activity has affected the fiscal situation, so the president has indicated that he will seek a financing law to complete his 2025 budget, which begins with an estimated shortfall of 12 trillion pesos. Petro also indicated last Friday that he will begin an economic reactivation strategy, seeking to force banks to invest in five economic sectors that he considers central (tourism, agriculture, housing, transportation and energy).

Two peaks surpassed, in inflation and dollar price

The difficulties in growth are related to the sharp increase in two key data in the economy, the increase in consumer prices and the exchange rate between the peso and the dollar. With the depreciation under control, the Government has focused on getting the board of directors of the Bank of the Republic to speed up the reduction of interest rates, in order to influence the search for greater growth. However, until now that body – of which Petro could appoint two of the five independent members in January – has ignored the pressure and has preferred to maintain a slower pace in the cheapening of money, to continue bringing inflation towards its goal of 3%.

