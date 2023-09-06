The advisor at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Khaled Hassan, revealed that the National Elections Committee 2023 will have 9 polling centers during the early voting period for the Federal National Council elections, scheduled for the 4th and 5th of next October, in addition to 24 polling centers on the main election day scheduled for the next day. October 7 next.

Hassan confirmed, during an introductory workshop organized by the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, this afternoon, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union and the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, that the National Committee had recently adopted a decision specifying the number of electoral centers at the state level, and distributing them to all geographical regions, including It facilitates the procedures for the arrival of voters wishing to cast their votes in attendance, through the polling machines located in the centers.

During the workshop, which was titled “Building the Capacity of the Emirati Society in the Federal National Council Elections 2023,” he indicated that the candidate for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 enjoys a set of rights, the most important of which are: expressing himself and carrying out any activity aimed at persuading voters to choose him, and advertising his electoral program freely. Completely in accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated in the executive instructions for the elections, establishing an electoral headquarters after obtaining the approval of the Emirate’s Committee, choosing an agent on his behalf from among those registered in the Electoral College of the Emirate to which he belongs to attend the polling and counting process, and contesting the polling procedures and counting results using the form approved by the Emirate’s Committee. Emirate, if he has serious and specific reasons about the polling procedures and counting results, provided that he pays an amount as a guarantee, so that it will be returned to him if the decision is issued in his favor, but it will not be returned to him if his appeal is rejected.

The Director of the Research and Development Department of the General Women’s Union, Ahlam Saeed Al-Lamki, spoke during the workshop about the program to strengthen the role of women parliamentarians, which was launched by the General Women’s Union in cooperation with the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM) in 2004 after the launch of the National Strategy for the Advancement of Women in 2002, stressing that It marked the launch of the programs of the General Women’s Union in the field of qualifying and empowering Emirati women to participate in politics. The project included holding a series of workshops and courses through three main axes: the establishment of the Arab Women Parliamentarians Forum, awareness of gender issues in Arab parliaments, national incubators for the expected future leaders of Arab women, and the empowerment of women parliamentarians to bring about change and effective participation in the political process and all aspects of it. national development.

She explained that in the context of preparing for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the General Women’s Union launched a new version of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Political Empowerment Program, with the aim of building women’s political capabilities, enabling those wishing to run for elections to prepare well and early for the elections. Through the program, the role of a member of the Federal National Council was introduced, historical developments in parliamentary work, and the development of personal and leadership skills for parliamentarians, networking skills, relationship building, planning skills, and effective management of the electoral campaign.

Al-Lamki stressed the great importance of women’s participation in the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections as voters or candidates for membership in the National Council, stressing that through this participation women enhance their active position in the electoral experiences, and highlight their eagerness to actively contribute to serving the country and making the bright future of the country. The UAE.

In her turn, the Assistant Expert – Director of the Legislation and Policies Department at the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, Fatima Saeed Al Balushi, spoke about the role of the Federal National Council and the duties and rights of its members, saying: “The Federal National Council is the federal authority that expresses the Shura approach between the representatives of the nation and the government, which is an approach It was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul in peace), and was strengthened by his sons, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and after him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as all of them were keen to raise the edifice and platform of the Federal National Council as a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the government in all its strategic plans in order to achieve sustainable development.

Al-Balushi stressed that the Council has an important legislative, oversight and political role, taking into account that the successes of the Council in its distinguished roles contributed effectively to achieving the goals of the state to achieve the goals of making citizens happy.