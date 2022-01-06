The summer market is approaching and great footballers must agree to continue or look for a new club. Next, 9 center-forwards who end their contract in June and could be released:
The Algerian-born forward is coming off a poor season in French football and his continuity at the club is not yet assured.
Club: Olympique de Lyon
Goals: 4
Matches: 16
Quote: 2.5M euros
Who was a fixture in the attack of the German club, today is far from renewal and sounds strong in Valencia.
Club: Hoffenheim
Goals: 4
Assists: 7
Matches: 18
Quote: 18M euros
The Belgian forward is more outside than inside of Liverpool thinking about June 2022. Atalanta, Milan and Besiktas are the main candidates.
Club: Liverpool
Goals: 5
Matches: 10
Quote: 12M euros
The French arrived in exchange for 40 million euros from Olympique del Lyon to the Gunners and he would leave, once their bond ends, in freedom of action. Atlético Madrid, Milan and Juventus are interested in his services.
Club: Arsenal
Goals: 5
Assists: 4
Matches: 18
Quote: 20M euros
After more than 9 years in the Neapolitan team, Mertens ends his contract and could change clubs in June. In Inter they begin to set their eyes on him.
Club: Napoli
Goals: 6
Matches: 18
Quote: 5M euros
Although the Reds coach declared that he does not want him to leave the club, the Uruguayan would have decided to change clubs in June. Barcelona and Boca Juniors are close to presenting a formal offer.
Club: Manchester United
Goals: two
Matches: eleven
Quote: 4M euros
The Italian ends his contract in June and already has a formal offer on the table from Toronto to pair with Insigne next season.
Club: Torino
Goals: two
Matches: 10
Quote: 28M euros
The Gunman It is far from an agreement with the Colchonero and therefore the interested parties begin to appear. Ajax and Nacional will seek to repatriate him, but the Uruguayan would have defined relapse into the MLS.
Club: Atletico Madrid
Goals: 8
Matches: 25
Quote: 10M euros
The Swede is coming off a good season in the Italian team and the Milan management is already thinking of renewing Zlatan’s contract for one more season.
Club: AC Milan
Goals: 7
Matches: fifteen
Quote: 4M euros
#centerforwards #released #June
