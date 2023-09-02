Home page World

When shopping, it is difficult to tell whether the product really delivers what it promises. This list will help you.

Huge on the outside, but just air on the inside. Maybe you have this feeling more and more often when you open products from the supermarket. The Hamburg consumer advice center uncovers such deceptive packaging every month. For example, Lorenz’s peanut curls in July 2023.

Fake packs on the shelves are increasing

This feeling doesn’t just have something to do with that Doing inflation creep – that’s what the fear of inflation is called – it is also really real: cheating packs are increasing on the shelves, as the Hamburg consumer center reports.

“In the first half of 2023, we recorded a new record of complaints about shrinkflation,” says Armin Valet from the Hamburg consumer advice center. The term, a mixture of the English word “shrink” for “shrink” and inflation, describes the phenomenon when products shrink due to inflation. The content will decrease while the price stays the same. The product actually becomes more expensive without making the brand visible.

On August 25, the Hamburg consumer advice center already recorded 75 deceptive packages, the year before there were only 50 at the time. The price increase of the products is also disproportionate. “Most of the examples we show far exceed the inflation rate,” says Ina Bockholt from Stiftung Warentest. Inflation for groceries in July 2023 was eleven percent compared to the same month last year.

Look out for these 9 products when shopping

In the store, consumers find it difficult to tell when a product is a deceptive package. From the outside, for example, the chip bag looks just as full as before. At home they are then disappointed, similar to this shopper who thought a pizza was vegan, but ended up not being vegan.

In order to warn you in good time, you can see nine deceptive packages here, which the Hamburg consumer advice center exposed. The products are available from various supermarkets such as Kaufland, Rewe, Edeka, dm and Budni. When you go shopping next time, you can pay attention to them:

1. Listerine Mouthwash (September Fake Pack of the Month)

Listerine Mouthwash Total Care © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

2. French fries from Lorenz

Pommels Original Family Pack © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

3. Sodastream Orange Flavor

Sodastrean orange flavor © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

4. Baby Food Hipp Fruit and Cereals

Hip raspberry in apple with spelled semolina © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

5. Alnatura Pizza Margherita

Alnatura Pizza Margherita © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

6. Paprika Spice BioWagner

BioWagner organic sweet paprika © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

7. Aperol Spritz

Ready-mixed Aperol Spritz © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

8. Always panty liners

Always Dailies Cotton Protection panty liners normal © Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg

9. Shower Gel Duschdas Men

Duschdas Men Sport 3in1 © Consumer Center Hamburg

