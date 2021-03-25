The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue intercepted between this Wednesday and Thursday nine boats with 83 immigrants on board on the coast of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

All immigrants are from Algerian nationality and are in Escombreras at the disposal of the National Police and the Red Cross to carry out the usual protocols, according to the same sources.

Specifically, this Wednesday eight boats with 73 people arrived on the coast of the Murcia Region, 68 of them men, four women and a minor, while this Thursday one with ten immigrants, all men, was intercepted.

The first was intervened in Cala Cocón (Cabo de Palos), with a dozen men on board; the second in the Alamillo (Mazarrón), with eight; the third in Conejos battery (Escombreras), with twelve men and one woman, and the fourth in Cola Caballo beach (La Unión), with six people, all men.

The fifth intervention took place near the Cabo de Palos Lighthouse, and eight men traveled aboard the boat, while in the sixth and seventh, both intercepted ten miles from Monte de las Cenizas, there were seven and seven immigrants in each patera, and in the last and eighth, located on the beach of El Portús (Cartagena), eight men, three women and a minor.

Today, Salvamento Marítimo has intercepted another boat with ten men off Cabo de Palos.