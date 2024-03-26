Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) jumped by 50 percent, on Tuesday, in its first appearance on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, more than two years after announcing its merger with a blank check company, a company listed on the financial market and dedicated only to the acquisition of companies. It has no commercial or other activity, and after the offering, the company places the subscription proceeds in a trust fund, while it searches for a company to acquire it.

