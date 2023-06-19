9 billion euros is needed from the Climate Fund for the electric car. Sounds like a lot, but it’s still peanuts.

We don’t say that, no, that’s what Frits van Bruggen says. He is chairman of the RAI Association and one of the initiators of the Mobility Alliance. There are 26 parties here, such as the ANWB, Schiphol Airport and the Dutch Railways.

9 billion euros for electric car

He says that the cabinet must take 9 billion euros (!) from the climate fund for the electric car. If the cabinet does not do this, the plug-in car will become unaffordable for the normal Dutchman and it will only be available to the happy few. And that was precisely not the intention, especially when the car with the combustion engine will soon be banned.

That is, of course, to achieve the climate goals. According to Van Bruggen, the mobility sector contributes 20% to CO2 reduction. But, and this is an important but, only gets 1.7 percent from the Climate Fund. This fund of Minister Jetten contains 35 billion euros.

Mathematics

I wasn’t the best in school at math, but I should do this one. If you take that 20% as a basis, I come to 7 billion euros. How Van Bruggen arrives at the 9 billion euros is not entirely clear. But the more money for cars and transport, the better.

This is probably the proverbial hot air balloon, picked up by the Telegraph. You shout a bit (nice and high) and you get more than you initially would get. It is unknown whether Jetten will tack because of this call. The fact is that electric cars are expensive.

In the end, 9 billion euros sounds like a lot, but it’s not much if you look at all the cars in the country. If you divide it by the number of cars, we are talking about 1,000 euros per car. Congratulations, you get a charging station. You have to buy the electric car yourself.

Photo: Porsche Taycan spotted by @rubenpriest on Autoblog Spots

This article 9 billion euros for electric car is still too little first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#billion #euros #electric #car