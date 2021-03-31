East Wednesday, March 31 is celebrated the Day of the #VisibilityTrans #TransDayOfVisibility that was born with the purpose of making visible the struggle of trans people to live without violence or discrimination.

Many of these people go unnoticed on a day-to-day basis, even in media such as anime they can be invisible due to censorship, editorial decision or errors in translation.

So, you may have characters that you did not know are trans and now we come to celebrate them.

Anime characters that are canon

In the arch of Shie hassaikai in Boku no hero academia, we discovered that the villain Magne is a trans woman when Overhaul He kills her with a single touch and says, ‘I didn’t want to kill him either.’

Twice corrects him immediately: ‘it’s not him, it’s her’ ‘you just overlooked her fucking appearance that first time too!’ Magne She is an interesting character whose features do not correspond to her gender identity and that becomes a source of ridicule or violence.

Mutsuki Tooru: ‘From now on… I would like to be a boy’

Mutsuki Tooru from the anime Tokyo ghoul he is a trans boy. Unfortunately, we found out because he is a victim of transphobic violence and harassment:

In chapter 5 of the manga, Torso tear off the clothes of Tooru to find out whether or not you have a breast. After discovering that you have marks from a possible surgery, Torso insists on denying the gender of Toru, even though he insists on being called and treated like a man.

Kaoru: ‘… ​​I’m a boy’

Kaoru from Wonder Egg Priority is the first man that Momoe will have to save. At the beginning of the chapter, a quote that had Momoe She mistakes her for a boy, so when she mistakes Kaoru with a girl, empathize with him.

The story of Kaoru It is tragic, but common within the trans community: His identity is denied in his identity by his senpai from the kendo club who abuses him and makes him pregnant, leading him to end his life.

Inflated with anger, Momoe becomes determined to rescue Kaoru. Both people fight and reaffirm their gender, open their hearts and understand that each one seeks the same: Kaoru He’s a man and wants to be seen that way, just like Momoe she is a woman who wants to be treated as such.

Not all representation is tragic

Chopper: ‘Are you a man !?’

Okiku: ‘Yes, but a woman at heart’

In it Wano Bow from the anime One piece, we meet the strongest samurai in the nation: Kikunojo. She possesses a sense of justice and a desire to protect her country.

Within that same arch, the enemies call him ‘the strongest warrior’, this surprises the straw hats. But, she clarifies that she is ‘a woman in her heart’. Ode He treats her with respect throughout the manga, never ridiculing her identity or making fun of her.

Also, many characters -including Sanji– admire her beauty and ability to fight. We need more characters like her.

Alluka Zoldyck from HunterxHunter She is a trans girl and the younger sister of Killua. Assigned male at birth, she uses her powers to make people recognize and accept her gender identity.

Although we see how she is violated and seen as a man by the rest of her family throughout the anime, Killua he always does his best to defend her at all costs. It is your emotional support.

His actor, Yoshihiro Togashi transmitted one of the problems of trans people: Receive support in the face of transphobic violence.

grelGrelle: ‘I will become a lovely lady and all

the men of the world they will bow down before me. ‘

Grelle from Kuroshitsuji She is a trans woman who constantly reaffirms her gender, be it talking about surgeries that show her as she is, her dreams or hopes for the future.

In yellow: ‘The self-declared lady’, ‘Isn’t it the dream of every woman to have a ceremonial wedding in a perfect red dress?’, Etc.

In fact, in the confessional special of Grelle She declares herself a lady and confirms that she would even like to have a beautiful wedding in a wedding dress, although her biggest dream is to be able to have surgery to reaffirm her gender.

Not everything trans is male and female

Dankmeme: ‘Is it a boy or a girl crona?’

Atsushi Ohkuno: ‘Elle is a mystery’

There are non-binary trans characters like Crona from Soul eater that they never use gender-specific pronouns, at least in their original version. This has generated doubts among his fans who do not know if he is a man or a woman.

However, his mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo clarified that her gender is intentionally ambiguous, a mystery – using gender-neutral pronouns.

‘The doctors noticed that I did not have one of those’, ‘In any case, at the time of birth, they assigned me a woman’

‘All that happened because I used my powers on the belly and got out before coming back.

‘I am very sure that my true gender is male’

Saiki from Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan He is a trans boy, but we know this in the manga. In chapter 131, Saiki He confesses that the medical team that saw him born assigned him a woman at birth, but using his powers he was able to reaffirm his gender as a man.

Like many trans people, it was because of a medical ‘mistake’ that he received a gender that did not correspond to him, as is the case with a lot of trans people.

‘So what are you, Kino?

‘I am simply Kino’

As in the case of Crona, Kino from Kino’s Journey in its original version it does not use pronouns or adjectives with a specific gender. And, throughout the anime, they usually refer to Kino What Kino-san or the gender-neutral version of ‘traveler’ (tabibito-san).

When we look at her backstory, we discover that her assigned gender at birth is female. But, in the Colosseum chapter (part 1 and 2) when they refer to Kino like ‘boy’ (bouya) or ‘miss’ (ojou-san), Kino rejects those gendered adjectives:’ Don’t call me that way. Am Kino‘.

These kinds of experiences are something that many non-binary people might empathize with. Kino does not hide what his gender was assigned at birth, but decides how he wants the world to perceive and treat him.

