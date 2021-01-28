The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has identified nine hospitals across the emirate in which emergency departments have been approved, indicating that there are seven critical cases that pose a threat to life. Patients in the event of infection, one of which must go to the emergency departments, included severe chest pain, breathing difficulties, and loss Awareness, severe bleeding, severe injury, severe burns, and suspected stroke.

In detail, the department announced on its official website that there are nine emergency departments within the list of accredited hospitals, spread across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and includes Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hospitals, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam, Zayed City, Al Ruwais, Al Ain, and (NMC) Royal, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, in addition to Burjeel.

The department stated that the emergency departments in public, governmental and private hospitals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are divided into two parts, namely the emergency department and the urgent care center, with the aim of providing quality and safety emergency health services in accordance with the highest international standards in the emirate, which enhances the patient’s experience, and ensures that All residents of the emirate are provided with the necessary emergency services at the right time and place, by providing health facilities equipped to deal with their health condition according to its severity.

She indicated that the Urgent Care Center undertakes, at a minimum, providing initial assessment services and ensuring the stability of the situation, providing diagnostic capabilities, and referring patients to a higher level of care if the need arises, and the services of these centers are available around the clock, pointing out that urgent care centers It provides initial evaluation services and works to ensure the stability of the situation and the availability of diagnostic capabilities. It also works to transfer patients to a higher level of care if the need arises.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

