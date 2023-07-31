The Sharjah Charity Association said that its total monthly assistance during the first half of this year amounted to 9.8 million dirhams, benefiting 6061 of those registered with the association, from the destitute and low-income category. The Director of the Aid Department, Muhammad Salim Al-Manai, stated that monthly assistance was provided to eligible cases at its headquarters and its sub-departments in Madam, Al-Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al-Hisn, and January came with the highest monthly expenditure rate at a value of 1.7 million dirhams, followed by February at a cost of 1.694 million dirhams, then March at a value of 1.649 million. dirhams, while April spending came at a cost of 1.618 million dirhams, while aid expenditures for the months of May and June came at a cost of 1.5 million dirhams.