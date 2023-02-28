The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio de Janeiro filed a public civil action aimed at condemning the Union due to the ‘confusion’ between the celebrations of the bicentennial of Independence and the party-political act of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Copacabana, on the 7th of September last year. The Attorney General’s Office requires, among other measures, a public apology from the State to acknowledge responsibility for the partisan character of the holiday celebrations.

The action began last Friday, the 24th, and was distributed this Monday, the 27th, to the 2nd Federal Court of Rio, under the responsibility of substitute judge Mauro Luis Rocha Lopes.

In addition to the ceremony for the public apology, the regional prosecutors of the Republic Jaime Mitropoulos, Julio José Araujo Junior and Aline Mancino da Luz Caixeta ask for the preparation of a report on the last September 7th, the regulation of the participation of the Armed Forces in festivities and the holding of a training course for military personnel, with the aim of ‘revisiting the celebration of the bicentennial and subsequent episodes to emphasize the necessary respect by members of the Armed Forces for the principles inherent in the Democratic State of Law, human rights and political neutrality of the Armed Forces’.

The initial request brings some images of the manifestations of the last Independence Day that show the proximity of the political party and official manifestations. In Copacabana, the two events took place at two points on Avenida Atlântica that are separated by a distance of 300m. The Attorney’s Office also showed videos of the day, showing details of the movements.

“In the organization of the event, there was no sufficiently clear physical separation, except for purely operational purposes. It should also be noted that the ‘official’ area received the circulation not only of authorities, but also of people applying for elective positions in the elections that would take place in October of last year”, say the prosecutors.

One of the arguments used by the MP is that the Army knew that the two demonstrations would take place in a nearby location and that it ‘authorized the transfer of the civic-military event, usually held on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the center of the city of Rio de Janeiro, to the edge of Copacabana beach’.

At the time, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), confirmed that the change of location was requested by the Army for logistical reasons. Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the time campaigning, spoke at the event in Copacabana.