Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The population of the UAE increased to 9.5 million during the year 2019, with a growth of 1.5% compared to the previous year, according to the latest figures released yesterday by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

According to statistical standards, the record population number is the comprehensive number of all individuals who are alive within the borders of the state at a specific moment in time and whose demographic characteristics are known, from the reality of the state’s official administrative records.

The figures showed an increase in the life expectancy of the individual at birth (in years) to 79.9 years, while the population density in the country was 133.8 per 1,000 km.

Life expectancy at birth represents the rate of additional years that an individual would live if current mortality trends continue the same, and this term is also known as the expectation of survival at birth or at other ages.

The old-age dependency rate in the country was 2.1%, noting that this term means the ratio of the elderly “that is, those aged 65 years and over” to the population who are of working age “that is, between 15-64 years old”.

Returning to the details of the growth of the country’s population during the ten years (2010 to 2019), the number increased from 8,264 million in 2010 to 8,394 million in 2011 before it jumped to 8,526 million in 2012 and to about 8,661 million in 2013. .

During 2014, the population increased to about 8.798 million, then it reached 8.938 million in 2015, before increasing again to 9.121 million in 2016 and to about 9.304 million in 2017 and 9.366 million in 2018, then reaching the recorded level. In 2019 and previously mentioned.

At the level of the percentage of workers from the population of the state (15 years and over), according to economic activity, the construction sector came first, where the percentage of workers reached 13.7%, followed by the sector of household activities that employ individuals at 10.5%, then the wholesale and retail trade sector, and vehicle repair. By 9.5% and the manufacturing sector by 7.2%, the percentage of workers in the transport and storage sector reached 4.2%, and the same percentage for the sector of accommodation and food services activities.