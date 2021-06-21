The population of the country in 2020 reached 9,282,410 people, according to the official record data of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The center stated that reliance on official administrative data is a pioneering model and a step that enhances the digital transformation of national statistics and data in the country, which coincides with the directions of the fifty-year plan, and the country’s aspirations to enhance digital transformation in government agencies.

He explained that the mechanism of relying on administrative records is the first stage towards the integration and interdependence of government agencies’ databases, as this electronic system will enable data users to obtain them with high accuracy for various indicators and official statistical data.

Statistics showed that the percentage of males out of the total population amounted to 69.7%, equivalent to six million and 468 thousand and 460 people, while the percentage of females reached 30.3%, or the equivalent of two million and 813 thousand and 950 people.

Record numbers showed that the life expectancy at birth was 79.9 years, which indicates the quality of health care in the country, where the life expectancy of females was 81.4 years compared to males, which reached 78.0 years.

The median age of the population in the country was 32.8 years, which means that the UAE society is young, and that most of the country’s population are individuals who contribute to the labor force and constitute an important part of the country’s economic growth.

The figures indicated that the average annual population growth rate for the past ten years (2010-2020) was 1.2%, and the population density in the country was 130.7 people per square kilometer.



