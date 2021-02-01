9.2 million people have received the Corona vaccine in Britain

British Health Minister Matt Hancock announced, Monday, that more than 9.2 million people in Britain have received the emerging coronavirus vaccine, so far.

Hancock said about 900,000 people were given the vaccine on Saturday and Sunday during a massive operation.

He added that Britain had requested another 40 million doses from the French biotechnology company Valneva, which would be delivered in 2022.

A total of 9 million 296,367 people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 494,209 people received both doses.

The announcement came after the National Health Services Authority in Britain said, earlier Monday, that it had offered to administer the vaccine against Covid-19 disease to all residents of care homes in England.

The NHS said all elderly people, who live in more than 10,000 nursing homes in England, are now offered the first dose of the vaccine.

However, Minister of Social Welfare, Helen Whatley, said that the government “is still working on vaccinating employees working in care homes.”

She said that workers, who did not want to get the vaccine, were “encouraged” to do so.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan later confirmed that door-to-door tests were also taking place in parts of London, including the West, North and South, urging residents not to panic.