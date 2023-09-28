Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Dubai hotel revenues increased during the first seven months of this year to reach 9.25 billion dirhams, compared to 8.1 billion dirhams for the same period last year, a growth of 13%, according to data from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

The data showed a similar increase in the number of hotel nights (booked rooms) to about 23.85 million overnight stays, compared to 21.3 million overnight stays in the same period last year, a growth of 13%, while the average length of stay recorded about 3.8 nights, compared to 4.1 nights. During the same period in 2022.

Hotel revenues are calculated based on the number of occupied hotel rooms at the end of the comparison period in the average return per room sold, on a daily basis.

The number of hotel rooms in Dubai at the end of July 2023 reached about 148.7 thousand hotel rooms within 813 hotel establishments, compared to 141 thousand hotel rooms within 774 establishments at the end of July 2022.

The average hotel occupancy rate in all establishments operating in Dubai was 76%, compared to 72% in the same period in 2022, and compared to 74% for the same period in 2019. During the period from January to the end of last July, Dubai received more than 9.83 million international visitors. A growth of 21.3% compared to the same period last year, in which Dubai recorded the arrival of 8.1 million visitors, and an increase of more than 250,000 visitors compared to the same period of 2019.

According to the Department of Economy and Tourism last July, Dubai hotels continued to achieve stable growth levels, as the hotel room occupancy rate reached 76% in the first seven months of the year 2023, compared to an average occupancy of 72% during the same period last year, and an average occupancy of 74%. During the corresponding period of the year 2019.

The average daily price of a hotel room reached 508 dirhams, compared to 538 dirhams in the same period in 2022, and the average return from rooms booked reached 388 compared to 386 dirhams in 2022, and 313 dirhams during the same period in 2019.

The capacity of Dubai hotels has increased, with the continuation of new hotel openings, as the number of hotel rooms in Dubai at the end of last July reached 148.7 thousand hotel rooms, a growth of 5% compared to 141 hotel rooms in the same period in 2022, while the number of hotel establishments increased by 5% to 813 hotel establishments by the end of July 2023, compared to 774 establishments by the end of July 2022.