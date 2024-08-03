The pretrial plea agreement with the mastermind of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and two other defendants has been revoked, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al-Hawsawi have been held for years at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, without trial. On August 1, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that the three had entered into a pre-trial agreement. The details of the agreement were not disclosed, but U.S. media reported that the men had pleaded guilty in exchange for a promise from the prosecution not to seek the death penalty.

However, “in light of the importance of the decision,” Austin has decided to take personal responsibility for it, as explained in a memorandum sent to Susan Escallier, head of the authority that convenes military commissions. “I hereby withdraw from the three pretrial agreements you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-cited case,” Austin wrote in the memorandum.

Nearly 3,000 people died in attacks that sparked the “War on Terror” and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.