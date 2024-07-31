The man accused of planning the 9/11 attacks and two of his accomplices have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in exchange for life in prison instead of a death-penalty trial at Guantanamo, the New York Times reported, noting that a senior Pentagon official approved the plea deal for Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attach and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who have been in U.S. custody since 2003.

September 11, 2001, the images of the Twin Towers in the unpublished shot



“In exchange for the abolition of the death penalty as a possible punishment, the three defendants have agreed to plead guilty to the crimes they are accused of, including the murder of 2,976 people,” reads the letter sent to the families of the victims, reported by New York TimesThe agreement avoids a trial that could have lasted 12-18 months. Mohammed, an engineer who studied in the United States, is accused of having come up with the idea of ​​hijacking planes and crashing them into buildings, an idea he presented to Osama bin Laden in 1996 and then helped implement. Mohammed and Hawsawi were captured in Pakistan in 2003 and held in secret prisons in China until their transfer to Guantanamo.