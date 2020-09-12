D.he United States has commemorated the September 11, 2001 assaults amid the heated presidential marketing campaign and corona disaster. The American President Donald Trump introduced that crackdown on worldwide terrorism would proceed. “America won’t ever stop to pursue terrorists who threaten our individuals,” Trump mentioned on Friday.

The President spoke on the crash web site of an plane hijacked 19 years in the past close to town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. United Airways Flight 93 crashed after passengers tried to overpower the hijackers. In line with investigators, the airplane was on its approach to Washington. Three different hijacked machines hit the 2 towers of New York’s World Commerce Heart and the US Division of Protection close to Washington. Round 3,000 individuals died within the assaults, and the long-term penalties included the Iraq conflict and a system of intensive on-line surveillance by American secret companies.

Pence and Biden at memorial ceremony in New York

Trump cited the deaths of the chief of the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, and the Iranian prime common Ghassem Soleimani as examples of the crackdown on terrorists. He additionally typically lists this amongst his achievements in marketing campaign speeches. The point out was the one echo of the election marketing campaign on Friday earlier than the vote on November third, either side avoided assaults and TV promoting.