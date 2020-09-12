Democratic candidate Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence on the 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York. POOL / Reuters

The USA this Friday commemorated one tragedy from the middle of one other. The reminiscence of the victims has as soon as once more overwhelmed New York, the town the place the skyscrapers demolished in 2001 by planes piloted by suicide terrorists stood, shaken once more by a pandemic that has been significantly fierce in these streets, profiting from the noise and the hectic life that make the Large Apple a novel place. The coronavirus, which has disrupted all of the routines of the town, has additionally left its mark on this thrilling ritual that’s repeated each September 11, forcing it to adapt to the constraints of public conferences to stop the unfold of the virus.

There was no stage, faces have been lined with masks, and social distance has been revered within the sq., the place immediately the water flows serenely via the land during which the skyscrapers had their roots. However the bells have sounded all through the town and, though a recording emitted by loudspeakers has changed the standard recitation stay, the names of the just about 3,000 killed within the assault have been heard. An atrocious determine, however one which serves to place into perspective a pandemic that has claimed 65 occasions extra lives on this nation, as much as 23,000 of them in New York Metropolis alone. The 9/11 assaults put an finish to the sensation of indestructibility in a rustic that, as soon as once more with the town of skyscrapers because the tragic epicenter, is as soon as once more subjected to a really robust take a look at, albeit of a distinct nature.

19 years in the past these planes hijacked by Islamist terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon (in Virginia, subsequent to Washington) and a area in Shanksville (Pennsylvania). The reminiscence of the victims has been honored in all three locations by relations, nameless residents and likewise distinguished politicians, protagonists of an electoral marketing campaign that additionally touches every little thing, together with the reminiscence of a historic second when a fractured nation was united within the face of a disaster nationwide. On this new disaster, with presidential elections two months from now, that unity looks like a distant reminiscence.

The candidates of each events for the nation’s presidency and vice-presidency have pressed the pause button of their campaigns and have devoted the day to commemorating the terrorist assaults. Democrat Joe Biden attended the morning ceremony on the memorial to the victims at Floor Zero in southern Manhattan along with his spouse, the place he greeted Vice President Mike Pence with a bump of his elbows. Biden briefly broke distancing protocols to go to consolation a crying 90-year-old girl in a wheelchair, holding {a photograph} of her son, killed within the terrorist assaults. “That by no means goes away,” mentioned the presidential candidate, placing a hand to his chest, referring to his personal deceased son.

There have been no political speeches, as is conventional on this solemn memorial-centered ceremony. However the event has supplied a uncommon mirage of unity for politicians, together with additionally Democratic State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who’ve clashed harshly over variations over the administration of the coronavirus disaster.

President Trump has attended the ceremony held in Shanksville with the primary girl, the place United Arilines Flight 93 crashed, the one one of many 4 hijacked planes that didn’t attain its vacation spot, as some passengers, understanding that it was a suicide mission, they tried to take management of the ship that was heading to crash into the Washington Capitol. Trump has remembered the victims and the emergency companies staff. “Our sacred responsibility and our solemn promise is to hold ahead the noble legacy of the courageous souls who gave their lives for us 19 years in the past,” the president mentioned.

Joe and Jill Biden have additionally traveled to Shacksville within the afternoon, the place they haven’t met with the president and the primary girl. And Kamala Harris, her accomplice within the Democratic ticket, has attended together with her husband the ceremony held in Fairfax (Virginia), the place she recalled that the terrorist assaults served for instance of how the nation can unite in occasions of disaster. “Let’s keep in mind that honoring them can be remembering who we’re as Individuals,” he mentioned. “As a result of in occasions of tragedy, in occasions of despair, we, by the very nature of what we’re, stick collectively.”

