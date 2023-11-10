On Saturday evening you can watch the 8TKO event of kickboxing organization Enfusion exclusively via this website. In Doetinchem, eight of the best bantamweights (up to 61 kilograms) will compete against each other in a knockout tournament. Follow the livestream here from 8:15 PM. All live sports events can be viewed exclusively by subscribers. Don’t have a subscription yet? Close one here.

