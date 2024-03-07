Buenos Aires, Argentina – They left Russia out of fear that their partners would be forcibly recruited and because they saw how the restrictions in their country were advancing. Many chose Argentina for the ease of entry and access to residency and, eventually, citizenship.

“For the two of us it is important that our daughter grows up in a healthy society,” Amalia, a young Russian woman who had recently arrived in Argentina with an advanced pregnancy, had told France 24 in February 2023, along with her husband Eugeni.

His daughter, Eliana Eugenia, is one year old today. Amalia and Eugeni moved house twice and now live in a more comfortable place than that small apartment they were in at the beginning of 2023. They especially enjoy the greenery that, from the first floor where they live, the garden gives them. your downstairs neighbor.

Eugeni drinks mate, the traditional drink consumed in Argentina. “She takes it all the time,” laughs Amalia, who insists on speaking in English, because “my Spanish is more or less, I think it's not very good,” although she speaks it reasonably fluently. Eugeni is learning English and Spanish, he does not speak either language.

Eugeni, Amalia and Eliana Eugenia, a Russian family refugee in Argentina since the war broke out in Ukraine. © Natalio Cosoy / France 24

They decided to leave Saint Petersburg for fear that Eugeni would be forcibly recruited to fight in Ukraine. They arrived in Buenos Aires on January 8. “I was scared during the migration process,” Amalia remembers, “because of all these crazy things that are happening in Russia, I was scared, now I feel better.”

“Argentina is a healing country”

To have a dimension of how much Russian immigration grew, it is enough to see the numbers of residence applications of citizens of that country in Argentina. They went from 199 in 2021 to 2,106 in 2022 and 8,488 in 2023, according to official figures. As of mid-February 2024, 470 residency procedures had already been initiated by Russian citizens.

Official figures also show that in 2022, 18,718 Russian citizens entered Argentina as tourists (2,106 requested to change their category to residents) and 30,840 in 2023 (8,320 requested the change).

A final piece of information shows that if in 2019 0.9% of the total refugee applications processed before the National Commission for Refugees (CONARE) were from Russian citizens, in 2023 that percentage rose to 70.7%.

There are specific issues that make Argentina an attractive destination for Russians: it is relatively easy to enter its territory and stay in the country, the children who are born here obtain citizenship automatically and that facilitates the eventual residency and citizenship process for the parents, and the Argentine passport is one of the ones that gives the most freedom of movement in the world, as it gives access to 171 countries without the need for a visa, according to an international ranking.

But it's not just that. Anna, a young Russian woman, without children, told France 24 a phrase that may seem inconceivable to locals: “Argentina is a healing country.” She arrived in the South American nation after passing through several other countries, and she had not felt this way in any other. That has to do, she said, with the warmth of the people.

Other Russians point out that in Argentina they do not feel judged or discriminated against. Certainly, at least in Buenos Aires, the community has opened up to Russian immigration. It is not unusual to find signs written in Russian in schools or clubs, inviting newcomers to join their activities.

“It was terrible, I was just crying, I couldn't sleep for weeks”

That feeling of feeling welcome is something that Asya shares, who arrived in the country with her husband in December 2022 and today has a nine-month-old son. “Argentina is a kind of paradise between two oceans, far from global problems,” she tells France 24, while she plays with her child in a park in Buenos Aires.

Among these problems is, especially, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. When it started, Asya says, “it was terrible, I was just crying, I couldn't sleep for weeks.” And she notes: “My grandmother was from kyiv, in almost every family we have a mixture of Ukrainian and Russian blood, and we have friends.”

But since his son was born, he tries to pay less attention to the war. “I used to think about all this stuff too much,” he says, “now I don't really read the news because when I get stressed I pass that on to my baby with my milk, and I don't want to pass those stress hormones on to him.”

Asya hopes that things will change in her country and that the conflict will come to an end. Although she maintains the hope of someday returning to Russia, she remains focused on raising her son in a context far removed from the conflict she decided to leave behind.

Other Russian immigrants believe they will not return. Like Amalia and her family, who are almost sure that her roots will end up settling in Argentina.