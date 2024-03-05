Beirut, Lebanon – Women represent more than half of the million and a half refugees in Lebanon. Even though Syria is a patriarchal society, more and more Syrian refugees are struggling alone to survive and support their families.

The war in Syria enters its thirteenth year. Although the Syrian civil conflict has ceased to be in the news, the flow of internally displaced persons and refugees in the countries of the region does not stop growing.

It is estimated that more than one million Syrians live in Lebanon, and women represent more than 50% of the total Syrian refugee population, according to United Nations calculations.

These are estimated figures because since 2015 the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) stopped censusing Syrian refugees at the request of the Lebanese authorities, which limits humanitarian aid to those refugees who have legal status in the country. , increasing inequality and gender barriers that prevent Syrian women from escaping poverty.

Traditionally, the role of the Syrian woman has been limited to the home. Socially, it is frowned upon for women to work, since this means that the man is not capable of fulfilling his obligations as head of the family.

Women feel freer and want to work when conditions are safe

However, once they have arrived in Lebanon, a series of economic and social factors have changed perceptions within refugee communities and More and more women are heads of households, challenging the narrative that Syrian refugee women are unwilling or unable to work due to cultural norms..

“Lebanon is a less conservative country, since 18 faiths coexist here. In most cases, the family nucleus has been broken by forced displacement due to the war in Syria, so women feel freer and want to work when conditions are safe,” Lynn Kseibi explains to France 24. , Syrian expert on development and gender issues.

Furthermore, many Syrian women have arrived in Lebanon without their husbands – missing – or are widows. “These circumstances cause them to become heads of the family and have had to leave the home to work,” adds the expert.

Another determining factor is the economic crisis that Lebanon is going through, which has led to more than half of the Lebanese population, and 90% of refugees, to live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations.

Victim of war and head of household

All these circumstances have pushed more refugee women to become heads of households and develop work activities outside the homewhich they did not have in Syria before.

This is the case of Elham Al Aboud, one of the protagonists of this series for International Women's Day. Before the war she lived in the comfort of home. She took care of her children and did the housework. First she lost her husband and then she was forced to flee with her children to the displaced persons camps of Deir Ezzor and then to Lebanon.

Elham is the breadwinner of his family. Despite the difficulties that she has had to go through, she is single-handedly raising her four children.

Little by little, refugee women feel that they now have a more important role inside and outside the home, since there is a certain social acceptance of the labor participation of refugee women.

The role of Syrian women is changing within refugee camps. All of this would not have been possible without the role of NGOs working to train refugee women. As Omar Abdala, general coordinator of the local NGO SAWA, explains to this medium, “they are the ones who present their projects, they want to learn and they have a lot of initiative. We just support them.”

This NGO helps finance businesses led by women within the camps with microcredits. Among others, it has financed a bakery that employed refugee women so that they themselves would bake bread for their community and thus be less dependent on humanitarian aid.

Maha Al Doud lives in a refugee camp in Bar Elias (Bekaa Valley). Like most of her classmates, Ella Maha has grown up in a patriarchal environment, but her circumstances have led her to be the head of the family since her husband disappeared in 2011.

“I belong to a generation of women that has not been able to study. In Lebanon our daughters have the opportunity to learn. If they go to school they are less exposed to early marriages that compromise their development,” insists Maha.

“I wasn't used to seeing it this way, but now I have a different perspective,” admits Maha, who encourages other women in her camp to learn to read and write.

“We are the ones who have to empower our daughters because they are the future of Syria,” she exclaims.