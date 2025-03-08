8M responds to the extreme right: feminism was never too far

“There is no other possibility than hope.” This was an 8M conducive to remember the allegation of the historic anti -racist feminist Angela Davis in favor of hope as a mobilizing emotion. It was hope, rage, conviction or a mixture of the three things that, despite the rain, wind and fatigue, made thousands of people go out in dozens of cities to make their own 8m. If the reactionary wave that runs through the world has as one of its central axes antifeminism, the movement responded in the street: feminism has never gone too far, but it has done it machismo, fascism, or racism.

The extreme right has gone from the speech to action: the chainsier that the Argentine president, Javier Milei, recently gave his American counterpart Donald Trump is the metaphor of an antiphminist international that shows the cuts, also in rights. The manifestos and slogans of this 8M were crossed by this alert to the rise of the “reactionary movements and the patriarchal rearme”, as the 8M commission of Madrid said. Between umbrellas and banners, there were those who remembered that “without feminism there is no democracy”, that “before patriarchy” only “more feminism” or that fascism is fought with “feminist daring.”

Because, in the face of the idea that we have come too far, the stories and screams of women who took to the streets, from Spain but also from Italy, Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia or France, remembered that violence, discrimination and fear continue to cross our lives. And that the recoil of rights is already a reality in those countries and territories in which the extreme right has come to power.

Symbols that cross borders

The 8M fell on Saturday and that made the demonstrations distributed between morning and afternoon. As has happened in the last three years in our country, there were two different calls in a handful of cities, while in others the movement converged in a single concentration. Time caused the demonstrations of Malaga, Ávila or Huelva to have to be suspended, but in others the chaparrón did not stop the protesters.

Since the weather did not accompany, there was, at least, to take advantage of it. “It rains because we need feminism to cale” or “it does not rain, it is the patriarchy crying” were some of the improvised slogans because, if it knows the 8M, it is creativity and to get brightness to the protest. If the chainsaw is the international metaphor of the reaction, feminism took symbols to the streets that also cross the borders: from the green handkerchief to the Palestinian and banners with the face of Gisèle Pelicot and with messages that reproduced, in one way or another, a phrase that is already emblem: “That the shame changes the bank.”

The ultra reaction made the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, change his speech: if a couple of years ago he mentioned his friends of “between 40 and 50” uncomfortable for feminism that, perhaps, slid, had been too combative, on the eve of this 8m Sánchez asked men to “make feminism their own cause.” “No man must feel threatened when a woman advances,” he said. The same conciliatory tone had the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, who requested unity and, for this, he went to the two demonstrations in Madrid, although an openly cried out against a norm of his government, the trans law. Beyond its good intentions, not even 8M knows what exactly the feminist agenda of a government not especially bold or innovative either in its policies or its speeches about equality.

“That if the feminism of grandmothers, that if that of mothers.” The one who did sneak into the conversations of the protesters was the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who again asked for feminism but “really”, that is, “for which our grandmothers and mothers fought.” In the absence of knowing if Feijóo intends that we fight again to open a bank account without permission from the husband, to argue the right to divorce or have to ask for the legalization of abortion, the PP sent a delegation to the demonstration that was held in the afternoon in Madrid. It was the call for organizations that focus their claims on the abolition of prostitution and criticism of gender self -determination. It is there, in Revueltas Aguas, where the PP tries to fish something.

After the rain, the sun

Far from the institutional, the 8M is popular, a mixture of claim and festive encounter in which very serious things are said but in which there is also a place for laughter, hug or songs shoved among all to lung. A space to understand feminism as a way of seeing the world, a proposal to transform everything. Therefore, housing, precariousness, racism or unionism of historically ignored groups have become deeply feminist matters that are also present on the dates.





“It ended up evicting,” said the flag that a woman had knotted behind her back in Madrid. That mixture between the “is over” with which the players of the women’s soccer team caught a new vindication wick and proclamation against evictions was a good summary of how feminism has opened in recent years.

The 8M, in front of a world that is escaped to the right and antifesism



The tiredness, the Broncos debate, the disagreement in the networks, the ultras offensives, the attacks … 8M endures, but perhaps we should stop asking him to be the perfect thermometer of something that is much larger than an ephemeris. Although the streets full, even when almost everything invited to stay at home, they think of that “infinite hope” that Angela Davis speaks. “We have always encountered waves of conservatism and although we cannot create the conditions for the struggles in which we participate we can contribute our determination,” said the activist. It summarized it in a simple way a message written in one of the thousands of umbrellas this Saturday: “Tomorrow the sun will come out.”