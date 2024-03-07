This Friday March 8commemoration of International Women's Daythousands of girls, young people and women will take to the streets throughout the countryHowever, one of the actions most criticized by society in feminist marches is the “destruction” of monuments and the intervention of walls, which is called iconoclasm.

The iconoclasm used by the feminist movement, and by other social movements throughout history, refers to the manifestation or “destruction” of monuments, sculptures, art or any icon representing authority figures ideological reasons.

Thus, since their purpose is to demand justice or raise their voices for women's rights, the acts of intervention in public space carried out in feminist marches are not equivalent to vandalism in the Mexican Constitution and therefore are not considered crimes to be prosecuted.

Feminist iconoclasm is not a crime

According to Article 6 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican Statesdemonstration at monuments is not a crime, since it is a civil right:

“The manifestation of ideas will not be the subject of any judicial or administrative inquisition, except in the event that it attacks morality, private life or the rights of third parties, causes a crime, or disturbs public order; The right of reply will be exercised in the terms provided by law.”

