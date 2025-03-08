8m in revolts

Has he gone too far in feminism? And in freedoms (authentic), in democracy, in the care that attend a society that pays their taxes? It seems that too. Because the chainsaw is in full activity on the other side of the Atlantic wanting to start engines here.

Another March 8. Complex, this one. Like many others. Fifty years since he was declared International Women’s Day, when the “days of” so called were something exceptional and powerful, not as now that they seem to come in series. It was the year 1975. That generation was lucky: we were going. For achievements, to change the world and the truth is that many advances were achieved. We said goodbye to the bulk of the Franco dictatorship even if there were so many remains that we now pay. We were coming with the custom of struggle and, precisely, demanding equal rights of women and men was one of the main objectives. It was the great milestone of that last quarter of the twentieth century.

They are cycles, now it’s the opposite. So much so scares. If there is a myth that fits the feminist claim that is Sisyphus. Like no other and was devised in ancient Greece. The myth. That arduous work that consists in arming for strength and climbing the stone to the top of the mountain. And see that the next day he has rolled back to the bottom and imposes on the summit again. Day after day, always. It seems illogical, but it is not. The great Albert Camus turned him around and agreed that this tenacity, absurd, is a mixture of rebellion, freedom, and passion and the few things that can really operate changes in real life.

I no longer know if in the long run or cut it. I discovered for myself feminism almost in childhood by not understanding why the prestige of an orderly house corresponded exclusively to the women of the family. The one to get up just dinner, take the dishes to the kitchen and leave them washed, it was not to be that something happens and our home will be found in that state. It looks like an anecdote, but it was a pattern of behavior for everything. So many obligations, so many clippers in every way. And of course I rebelled. Like so many other women. Not all, of course, and in fact persistent inheritance of that is noticeable. They notice much in the current Spanish right. That appears Alberto Núñez Feijóo to claim “the feminism of our grandmothers.”

Having fully exercised feminism as such throughout my life, Sisyphus ups and downs cyclically exhaust. But the enemy continues on the prowl and cannot be faint. Do not be misunderstood: the enemy is not man but the involution that is already strained in all corners of our daily living and that Trump and his henchmen have put the turbo. With such a fury that they go out on the other side of the earth of so much horadarla. At all levels, it is like a return to the caverns.

And Leo at Eldiario.es Marta Borraz’s documented article on a recent Ipsos – International report – that puts face to that involution. A majority of citizens in Spain believes that feminism has gone too far and is now discriminated against men, although it is the country of Europe in which more people declare feminist (51%). Borraz reviewed that the percentage has dropped four points in one year and 60% of men and 43% of women think that the fight for equality harms men. Positive point: it was not the most feminist European country and now. Many women have contributed to it for decades. With strong push in the government of Rodríguez Zapatero and in the first PSOE/United Podemos coalition. And I take out the umbrella to guide me just to highlight it.

What barbarity is this? Do we re -sew with the broken leg at home? To ask for authorization from the husband or the father to open current accounts? To accept with resignation the sexual desires of man, if necessary, when and where he pleases, unable to demonstrate or mutual attraction?

It is still Sisyphus, however, because this of going too far in feminism is as if they said the same thing and all rights, all. Has it gone too far in freedoms (authentic), in democracy, in the care that attends a society that pays their taxes? It seems that too. Because the chainsaw is in full activity on the other side of the Atlantic wanting to start engines here.

You cannot abandon. No other group has suffered violence as women. There have been many years of seeing stab up women, burned alive or thrown by the balcony by whom one day they loved. To attend their burials and see the faces of their relatives. It is a hammering drip that does not cease. I spoke with a convicted abuse after proven the trial that he kept his wife tied for several hours. In prison for a camera report. He angered her and gave her water from the dog’s container and ended up assaulting her wildly with a hot iron. Maybe now I wouldn’t do ittold me. And there I discovered that in the prison law an abuser does not suffer any rejection of his colleagues as if they have committed other crimes. And it would be said that something similar occurs in society as a whole. Women as a subordinate object of desire must eradicate with continued social work. Of course, every little, we find the judicial herds. Again in Navarra, justice reduces the penalty to the rapist of a 13 -year -old girl because she appeared to be “not less than 16”. It is … from Pasmo.

Spain lived an takeoff of feminism that went around the world in 2018. The following year, the right ran to demonstrate losing Oremus. Even Rajoy and Casado put on a claim. Because International Women’s Day is that, claiming. Forget about sending chocolates and flowers, it is not Mother’s Day, although some leaders like Ayuso have interpreted by giving the occasion something like birth prizes. The entire rights, including some media voices, have taken the opportunity to forget the machismo that celebrated the puffs of corruption with “dumps of whores” to throw themselves to the jugular of the leftist games because it is not known what hypocrisies that even in dreams they play how much they touch. It has noses that boldness from an ancestral, rancid, narrow views and its own wedge.

Do you see how your guard cannot be lowered? We have the Sisyphus Stone at ground level. Again. But they are ready if they think they will get it. We verify with horror that Talibanism has managed to cover women in Afghanistan, and still face risks and move waiting for us to give them a hand. Women and men. And it takes that hand to arrive. The rest of the Taliban of another sign, which are persecuted their foreheads precisely in the pulpit of American power in flagrant hypocrisy with their daily living, will not achieve it. Because we are many women and because we have already climbed to where it was not before.

Women are everywhere. Look at the hospitals the huge number of cardiologist and even cardiac surgeons. In research and in so many other professions. They go to space and are at the foot of the cannon with the children, if necessary. They are where you have to be, by the way. Sisyphus’s stone is now immense, they have swell it even with fat and drool, but we are many to take turns every morning to climb to the summit of our rights, those of all.

Terrible times we live for the stupidity of those who deliver power to unscrupulous predators. Times of armor for defense, they say, detracting from the day -to -day resources of complete societies, in health, in education, in services …. had it also gone too far when there are still so many shortcomings? Will Russia attack us and we will defend ourselves with the weapons of his American colleague, the true expansionist? On March 8 it almost dilutes in that magma. This cannot continue like this. Here we also continue to try to boost sanity. Fighting in convulsive times so many times provides a plus of a certain wisdom. That toughness, absurd, is a mixture of rebellion, freedom, and passion and the few things that can really operate changes in real life, in the idea of ​​Albert Camus.

