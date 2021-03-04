Monday is International Women’s Day. The 8th of March –# 8M– It is a day of struggle and demands, of unemployment and mobilization. Long ago, women understood that no right would be granted to them without more, but that they had to go out to the streets to conquer them. And they have always done that. Thus, they managed to be admitted to schools and universities, vote, govern, divorce, end parental authority, abort without fear of going to jail or dying.

These costly advances have made women a majority in almost all schools for years. They are the ones who go the furthest in the studio, and the ones who work the longest, inside and outside the home. But they are still the ones who earn the lowest salary, the most precarious, which cover the base of the labor pyramid that fills with men as it approaches the apex of power and money.

In this pandemic it was evident that women are essential: they are in charge of health, education and care tasks inside and outside the home. This essentiality did not elevate them at all. The closure and the economic depression hurt them even more. Gender violence worsened, femicides continued – the only crime that did not decrease during mandatory isolation – and the pressure of multiple responsibilities made them sick much more than men.

Two-thirds of the world’s working hours are done by women, who nevertheless earn 10% of income and own less than 1% of global property. “If we are not worth producing without us,” say the posters in the demonstrations.

The first strike was in 2017. It is international, because violence and inequalities are global, although with greater development, less inequality and less violence. Religions also do their thing to slow progress and keep women in places of inferiority and submission.

In Latin America, women occupy only 25% of decision-making places, 30% of parliaments, and no country has them at the head of its governments.

In Argentina there has been a femicide every 30 hours for at least a decade. This year there are 52. Society continues to be macho: many judges, prosecutors, policemen, deputies, senators and governors are.

The strikes are a call to attention to the States to stop being absent, to intervene and guarantee rights. “I am the State,” said the Sun King, boasting of his authoritarianism. In democracy, the State is the institutions. The nuns too. And his powers.

