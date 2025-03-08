Between the insidious rain and the recent cases of sexual scandals and macho that lurk to the left, the 8M click in Madrid. This year, feminism reached its weakened and fragmented festival, and it showed. The first manifestation, that of the … Commission 8M, started at twelve in the morning from Atocha, accompanied by the persistent rain and remarkably diminished compared to previous calls. What did not decrease was his list of claims, under the purple mantle of feminism everything enters: from anti -capitalism to anti -racism, the labor rights of sex workers to the repulsion of femicides in Mexico, from pensioners to single -parent mothers, ecologism, anti -aging, indigenism, trans, bis, over, after, before, before, before, before, before, to, before, before, before, before, Until my favorites last year they had returned, even if it rained: trans with Palestine (that wonderful oxymoron only comparable to that which would be a chicken with a basis of support to the Kentucky Fried Chickn on the corner).

The march (minimarcha) antitode advanced at a reasonable speed, cruise (half because it rained, half because, without agglomerations, progress is made fluent). The great figurons of the feminist struggle (Las Monteros, Las Belarras, Las Díaz) left this time of mass baths (because there was no mass) and were limited to giving statements to the media by throwing balls out: that if the war, that if feminism. At the door of the Prado, the visitors’ tail had nothing to envy to the discreet assistance of protesters, protesters and protesters.

The one summoned for the afternoon, that of the feminist movement of Madrid, was not going to overcome. Abolitionist, criticism with trans and antipornography law, started late due to the little influx, not because of the rain that gave him truce. “The rain is abolitionist,” they shouted, and also “8m does not want penises” and “we are up to the ass of so much machirulo.” They are abolitionists but not subtle: that pornography teaches to rape, to pay for sex is rape and that judges, archiving, are also killing.

The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, did not decide between being abolitionist or not, among whether she is everyone who feels or no, between porn yes or no porn … and in the end he went to both. That the same thing does that the same thing has eight as eighty and, total, if I was already purple and was on the street. Well, p’alante.

In the adjacent streets it was not seen, like other years, women of women painting each other or running to arrive on time. The tourists and walkers who went and left did it without problems, the children chanted catchy slogans from their parents’ hands while they threw them out of them to advance, my friend N. I walked to her dog so quiet. Even in the banks, poor urban furniture, it was few people who perched to take a photo. The header, with an image of Giselle Pelicot, barely arrived in Gran Vía when already in Cibeles there were only jirs of the puncture.

The 8M has meant, on a Saturday in the city, what a jam or a diversion for works, no more. To feminism, a click (with puddles).