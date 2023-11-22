A team of underwater archaeologists did a surprising discovery in the depths of the Gulf of Naples: the cargo of a stone age ship, sunk off the coast of the island of Capri. Among the finds recovered, one stands out large piece of obsidiana volcanic rock used in prehistoric times to create sharp tools, but who were the sailors who transported this precious material and where did they come from?

Obsidian is a type of volcanic glass which is formed when lava cools rapidly, and its peculiarity is its purplish color and metallic shine; this is one of the sharpest materials on Earth and was used in prehistoric times to create blades, arrowheads, scrapers and other tools. Furthermore, obsidian is found naturally on some Italian volcanic islands, such as Lipari, Pantelleria and Palmarola, but not on Capri.

The sunken cargo was originally spotted by police divers last month, near the famous Blue Cavea favorite bathing place of the Roman emperors, subsequently, the wreck was explored by marine scientists from Superintendence of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Napleswho identified a series of worked obsidian cores, one of which shows clear signs of chiselling and carving on its surface.

The largest core measures 28 x 20 x 15 centimeters and weighs almost 8 kilograms, is located at one depth between 30 and 40 metres below the surface, and despite this no traces of the Neolithic ship that transported the obsidian have been recovered, even if the superintendent Mariano Nuzzo he has declared that archaeologists will now conduct”an extensive instrumental reconnaissance of the seabed, to verify the possible presence of the hull or other cargo material”.

Why is this obsidian find so important?

The Neolithic wreck is the first of its kind discovered in Italy and provides fascinating information about the seafaring skills of Stone Age humans. Very little is known about human activity on the island of Caprialthough there is evidence of a human presence on some Mediterranean islands during the Neolithic period, for example, obsidian from the island of Melos was discovered in the cave of Franchthi, on the Greek mainland, about 80 nautical miles from its source.

The material is thought to have been transported across the Aegean Sea by ancient mariners around 13,000 years ago.

However, It’s still unclear exactly when we started moving out to sea. Some stone tools on the island of Crete have been dated to 130,000 years ago and have sparked speculation that Neanderthals may have arrived in Europe from the Near East. Other ancient tools on Melos have been interpreted as evidence of marine hominids dating back around half a million years, and it is believed that our now extinct ancestors somehow landed on the island of Flores in Indonesia a million from years ago.

Very little is currently known about the obsidian cores recently discovered in Italy, however it is hoped that upcoming recoveries, restorations and analyzes will help not only to reveal the age of the ancient wreck, but also to fill some gaps in our knowledge of Capri Neolithic and its relationship with the other islands of the Mediterranean.

