Motorola is known for offering a wide variety of mobile devices. One of those that has earned a special place in the affordable mid-range cell phone market is the Motorola G53, an outstanding device in terms of hardware.

Motorola G53 It offers us everything we could want in a mid-range cell phone but with a high-end soul. It has a Generous RAM 8GB and modest storage of 128GB that are compensated with their rhefty 5000 mAh battery.

Therefore, this smartphone is an excellent option for those users whose needs do not include capturing high-quality images, but do include a reliable device with solid performance. And the good news is that now, Mercado Libre has a historic offer on the Motorola G53 with an impressive discount of 19%, reducing its original price from $3,769 pesos to only $3,052 pesos.

Features of the Motorola G53

Screen: 6.5″ LCD HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: multiple (50MP + 2 MP)

Front camera: 2MP

Motorola G53 It is a cell phone with the best features at a fair price. Your camera captures detailed images day and night with the camera system 50MP. While its processor allows us to take advantage of maximum performance and the ability to access 5G networks.

The highlight of this Motorola device is that you can find it on sale at Mercado Libre, the e-commerce platform founded by Marcos Galperin with a 19% discount, whereby You can purchase it from $3,052 pesos.

To make the purchase you only have to access Mercado Libre with your account, search for the product (Motorola Moto G53, 8 Gb, 128 Gb, 6.5″) and select the device with a price of $3,052 pesos.

It is important to know that this device only has a one-month warranty from the seller in case of a factory defect, therefore, failures due to knocks and neglect do not apply to the warranty.