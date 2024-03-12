Exclusive offers are not easy to find. Fortunately, Mercado Libre has launched an unmissable offer that you cannot miss. This is the Motorola G54, a mid-range device that is characterized by offering a robust configuration to tackle any task.

This cell phone It is currently $3,499 on Mercado Librewhich represents a saving of more than $1,500 pesos about its price original $5,489. But this is not the entire offer, when you purchase this item you also get generic wireless headphones as a gift that offer a quality listening experience.

Since the creation of Motorola's first mobile phone Until our time, the brand has stood out for offering the best smart devices with a balance between price and quality.

He Moto G54 It stands out for its performance and balance between price and features. With 8GB RAM and a Dimensity 7020 processor, This device is positioned as an attractive option within the mid-range. It comes in two versions, with 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, allowing fluidity in the use of applications and the management of multiple tasks.

The 6.5-inch screen with FHD+ resolution at 2400×1080, Backed by Panda Glass technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers an immersive visual experience for entertainment, from series, movies or video games.

Although its dual camera setup may seem modest compared to triple systems, the Moto G54 features a 50MP which uses Quad Pixel technology to capture sharp, high-resolution images.

In addition, this equipment has a 5000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging, which guarantees longer life with reduced charging times, ensuring longer periods of productivity. Don't miss this unique opportunity to get a quality device at an exceptional price, with the guarantee and support of Mercado Libre.