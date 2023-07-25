Amazon has a great deal in store for you. These are two devices with the best price-quality ratio, the Xiaomi Poco M5S and Redmi Note 12S.

These two teams are characterized by having a perfect balance between power and storage, since both teams are equipped with a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Poco M5S and Redmi Note 12S They are two cell phones that you can find at a super price exclusively on Amazon. The Chinese manufacturer’s smartphones also stand out for having high-resolution screens with FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay technology.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

Screen 6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Main camera: Multiple of 108MP + 8MP +2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

MediaTek Helio G96 processor

MIUI 14 operating system, based on Android 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s has an exclusive price in Amazon of $3,849 pesos. This is for a limited time or subject to change without prior notice because it corresponds to a promotion carried out by a seller of the Jeff Bezos electronic platform.

Characteristic Little M5s

6.43” AMOLED screen and dual speakers

Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor

5000 mAh battery and 33 W fast charge

Operating system MIUI 13- Android 12

64 MP main camera (f/1.8) + 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera (FOV 118º, f/2.2) + 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4) + 2 MP depth camera (f/2.4)

13 MP front

It should be remembered that this product is within a promotion, for which the terms mentioned, as well as the price of the product, may change without prior notice.