The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8998. The total number of infected reached 4,418,436, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, March 17.

New cases were recorded in 85 regions of the country. Most of all infected – 1201 – were detected in Moscow. St. Petersburg (927 cases) and the Moscow Region (436 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1), the Jewish Autonomous Region (3) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3).

Over the past 24 hours, 427 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 93,364 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 10,755 per day. A total of 4,024,975 patients recovered.