In Russia, over the past day, 8995 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,684,148. Telegram-channel.

8995 cases of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were registered in Moscow (2476), St. Petersburg (704) and the Moscow region (595). Least of all – in Tuva (2), Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

During the day in Russia, 9109 people fully recovered, over the entire period – 4 310 557.

The daily number of deaths was 397, the total – 104 795.