In Russia, over the past day, 8951 new cases of coronavirus have been detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,001,505. The operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel.

8951 new case of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (2924), St. Petersburg (842) and the Moscow region (769). Least of all – in Tuva (6), Magadan region (5) and Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2).

During the day, 357 people died, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 118 482.

The daily rate of recovery was 7297, the total – 4 617 762.