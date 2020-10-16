In the last 24 hours 63 thousand 371 new corona cases of corona virus have been reported in the country. Yesterday, 70 thousand 338 patients were cured. While 895 patients lost their lives. The total number of corona infected in the country has reached beyond 73 lakh 70 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 12 thousand 161 patients have died.

A large number of Chinese soldiers are reported to have fallen ill on the Finger area adjacent to Pangong-Tso Lake amidst ongoing tension on the LAC adjacent to East Ladakh. The minimum temperature in the areas with highs of LAC is reaching minus (-) 15-20. The LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh ranges from 14 thousand feet to 18 feet.

A case has been registered against 33 in the firing case in Ballia, UP. While five accused have been arrested. Although the main accused Dhirendra Singh alias W. Singh is still absconding. A person was killed in a shootout in Durjanpur village of Revati police station area of ​​Ballia yesterday.

The body of a Dalit teenager from Satrikh village in Barabanki in UP was recovered from a neighbor’s farm. Now the post mortem report has revealed that this girl was murdered after the gangrape. Police have detained four people in this case, who are being questioned.

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala will be opened to devotees today. Only 250 people will be allowed to enter the temple at a time. TBD, the administrative unit of the temple, has issued guidelines for the devotees. It is mandatory for all pilgrims to carry a negative report of the corona virus 48 hours before.

