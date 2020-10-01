In Russia, over the past day, 8,945 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. This is reported by the headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Thursday, October 1st.

Most of the infected are in Moscow (2424), St. Petersburg (285) and the Moscow region (230). Rostov (205), Nizhny Novgorod (186) and Voronezh (171) regions follow. The smallest number of COVID-19 cases is recorded in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (1 and 2, respectively), as well as in the Chechen Republic (6).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 169 patients with coronavirus died in Russia, another 5985 people recovered and were discharged.

Thus, taking into account new data, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, the coronavirus has been diagnosed in 1,185,231 people. Of these, 964,242 people recovered, another 20,891 died.

Earlier, the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko explained that the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 is due to the fact that there is now a seasonal rise. He recommended that Russians observe anti-epidemic rules and take responsibility for their own health.