In Russia, over the past day, 8,944 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,675,153, the Infection Control Operations Headquarters reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday, April 15.

8944 new cases of coronavirus revealed in Russia in the last 24 hours

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (2455), St. Petersburg (719) and the Moscow region (565). The smallest daily increase was recorded in the Magadan Region (2), Tuva (2) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

Over the past 24 hours, 10,225 people have recovered in Russia, 4,301,448 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily death rate was 398; in total, 104 398 patients with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the eve of COVID-19, 8326 people were diagnosed.