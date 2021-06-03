In Russia, over the past day, 8933 new cases of coronavirus have been identified. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5 099 182. The operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel.

8933 COVID-19 case revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (2876), St. Petersburg (841) and the Moscow region (770). Least of all – in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3), the Jewish Autonomous Region (2) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1).

Over the past day, 393 deaths have been recorded, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 122 660.

The daily rate of recovery was 9383, the total – 4,711,982.