Ipsos survey is conducted in 26 countries; of Brazilians who claim to follow a religion, 70% call themselves Christians

The vast majority (89%) of Brazilians believe in God or a higher power. The information is contained in a survey by the Ipsos Institute, carried out in 26 countries. Brazil is the 1st place in the ranking, tied with South Africa (89%). Next is Colombia (86%).

The global average is 61%. at the end of ranking are the Netherlands (40%), South Korea (33%) and Japan (19%). Here’s the full (1 MB, in English) of the survey“Global Religion 2023”.

The survey was carried out by Ipsos in 26 countries from January 20 to February 3, 2023. There were 19,731 respondents, around 1,000 from Brazil. The margin of error for Brazil is 3.5 percentage points. The study was conducted through Ipsos’ Global Advisor online platform and, in India, through the IndiaBus platform.

According to the survey, 76% of Brazilians said they followed some type of religion. Of this percentage, 70% called themselves Christians.

On the global average, 67% of respondents said they follow some religion. O ranking it is led by India (99%), Thailand (98%) and Malaysia (94%). At the other end are Sweden and the Netherlands, both with 46%, South Korea with 44% and Japan with 42%.

Even with a high association with some religion in Brazil, only 49% of Brazilians answered that they visit churches, temples or other places of worship at least once a month. The global average of countries surveyed for this question is 30%.

The institute asked whether respondents believed that the power of God or greater forces could help overcome crises, such as illness, conflict and disasters. In Brazil, 90% answered yes.

The result puts Brazil in 1st place in the question. Colombia and South Africa occupy the 2nd place, both with 89%. The last places ranking they are occupied by Sweden (56%), South Korea (50%) and Japan (37%).

This percentage puts Brazil in 1st place in this aspect. Colombia and South Africa occupy the 2nd place, both with 89%. At the other end of the table are Sweden (56%), South Korea (50%) and Japan (37%).

Brazilians also stand out in terms of their belief in paradise. The country is tied with Peru in 1st place: 79% expressed their conviction in its existence. South Africa, Colombia and Turkey rank 3rd with 78%. at the end of ranking are France (31%), Japan (28%) and Belgium (22%).

As for the belief in hell, Brazil is in 2nd position, with 66% of respondents saying they believe in the existence of the place. Turkey leads with 76%. Thailand is in 3rd with 63%. At the bottom of ranking is Spain (22%), followed by Sweden (21%) and Belgium (16%).