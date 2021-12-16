A monitoring conducted by “Emirates Today” of the interaction of institutions and employers affiliated with the private sector with the “Nafis” initiative and program of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, showed that 89 national and international institutions and companies joined the digital platform “Nafes” to offer and offer thousands of job opportunities and training programs available to them for national cadres. The job-seeker’s specializations vary between “information technology, accounting, banking and finance, contracting, e-marketing”, while the national employment program, finally, included four new training programs and packages aimed at qualifying and refining the expertise of national cadres of recent graduates to occupy suitable jobs in The country’s labor market.

In detail, a monitoring conducted by “Emirates Today” of the interaction of institutions and employers affiliated with the private sector with the “Nafis” initiative and programs, showed that the digital platform of the program recorded the joining of 89 national and international institutions and companies to “Nafes Partners”, to begin offering and sharing job vacancies and available training programs. It has a digital platform for the benefit of national cadres looking for job and training opportunities. The most prominent functional and training disciplines offered on the platform are (information technology, accounting, banking and finance, contracting and building materials, investment, real estate investment and real estate management, media and public relations, business services, security services, health services, customer happiness, and e-marketing). This interaction comes in conjunction with the first meeting of the Emirati Competitiveness Council, which was held recently, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and ended with the introduction of four new training packages or programs within the services of the “Nafis” program. With the aim of qualifying national cadres and refining their expertise and skills to enter the labor market in the private sector in the country, as part of the second package of initiatives, including training programs that entered into force as of this December.

The “Nafis” program falls under the umbrella of the “50 Projects” programs and initiatives launched by the UAE government, with the aim of achieving a qualitative leap in the development path in the country and developing the national economy system. Digital Competition”, which contributes to raising the competitiveness of national cadres in the private sector in its various fields.

The four new training packages or programs include a program to hone the competencies of young citizens, another that aims to develop national cadres working in the nursing sector, and a third program dedicated to supporting and assisting national cadres of new graduates to acquire the expertise and skills necessary to qualify them and advance them functionally, through training with companies Especially to support the development of Emirati graduates’ experiences in various sectors, and finally, a program for “vocational guidance” that aims to provide career guidance and guidance services that help discover skills, opportunities and career paths suitable for national cadres.

The first package of the program was launched last October, and it includes five main programs, including the Citizens Salary Support Program, the Mazaya Program, as well as the subscription program and allowances for children of workers in the private sector, the temporary support program, and the job opportunities program, where a unified platform is provided to publish jobs and connect citizens. Emiratis with job opportunities in the private sector.

Since the launch of the program, the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council has been keen to involve many federal and local agencies to activate and contribute to the program’s initiatives. Council officials held more than 330 meetings within the framework of the program with representatives of federal and local authorities and representatives of the private sector in order to identify the needs of the private sector employees with high High skills. According to the most frequently asked questions on the digital platform, the platform allows companies to offer unlimited numbers of jobs and training opportunities every year, and provides partners with options to modify, add, or delete any job vacancy announcement on the Nafees platform, noting that there are a number of controls Which were established to ensure the seriousness of offering job and training opportunities by employers, as well as ensuring the seriousness of dealing with these opportunities by national cadres, including the possibility of the employer canceling the recruitment process or ending communication with the citizen nominated for any job, in the event that he does not commit to attending for the interview In addition, partners from companies, institutions and employers can offer short-term vocational training programs in various fields.

11 interim initiatives

The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council stated that the initiatives and packages included in the “Nafis” program work to create equal opportunities between the public and private sectors to attract Emirati nationals and talents, stressing that these measures aim to enhance the attractiveness of private sector jobs, especially in light of providing guidance, vocational training, counseling services and advice. For those registered in the program.

The Council pointed out that the Nafes program, which extends for five years, includes 11 “phased” initiatives that cover all aspects of the job seeker’s employment journey, explaining that the program adopts a comprehensive approach to facilitate the employment of Emirati nationals in the private sector.

He pointed out that the “Nafis” electronic platform allows registration within minutes, by using the digital identity to be able to apply and benefit from the “Nafis” initiatives, as the platform includes many initiatives and services that it provides to citizens, namely the “Citizens Salaries Support Program” and the “Mazaya Program”. “The Program of Allowances for Children of Workers in the Private Sector,” “Temporary Support Program,” “Pension Subscription Program,” “Job Opportunities,” “Vocational Guidance Program,” “Development of Nursing Sector Cadres,” and “Targets for Citizens’ Jobs.” in the private sector”, “Experience Program”, and “Competence Program”.

