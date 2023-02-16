giro555The national action day of Giro555 after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has so far raised almost 89 million euros. Oxfam Novib director Michiel Servaes, action chairman on behalf of eleven joint aid organizations, however, remains alert. Because according to him, emergency aid is still needed for months. “We cannot be satisfied as long as the suffering there is so great and deep.”
Edwin van der Aa
Latest update:
2/16/23, 5:50 PM
