new Delhi: Today, the 88th Foundation Day of the Indian Air Force is being celebrated. Today, the Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. On Air Force Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have congratulated all the brave warriors of the Air Force.

The President said, ‘On Air Force Day, we proudly honor our air warriors, veterans and the families of the Indian Air Force. The nation is indebted for the contribution of the Indian Air Force in securing our skies and helping the civil authorities in humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

The President and Supreme Commander of the three armies Ramnath Kovind said, “The ongoing process of modernization by incorporating Rafael, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force into a strategic force.” We are confident that in the coming years, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment and capability. ‘

The brave warriors of the Air Force are also ahead in the service of humanity

PM Modi wrote in a tweet, ‘Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity at the time of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharti is going to inspire everyone.

Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharati is inspiring everyone.

At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted and wished Air Force Day. Rajnath Singh said, “We are committed to increasing the combat capability of the Indian Air Force through modernization and indigenization. I believe that the Indian Air Force will always protect the nation’s sky no matter what.”

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with.

Today, the indigenous fighter jet at the Hindon airbase, Tejas will also be seen juggling with Rafael and roaring. Apart from this, Sukhoi, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar will also introduce India’s air power in the sky. The Static Dispile will also feature Apache attack helicopters, Akash missile systems, reconnaissance aircraft attacks and indigenous radar systems, Rohini at Hindon airbase. Special sarang helicopters and Suryakiran Jet team will also be seen doing aerobatics for the audience.

