Chinook exploits Two Chinook helicopters also participated in Air Force Day celebrations. During this time, everyone was thrilled to see his flight in the sky.

Rafale Flight

Air Force President’s Message On Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria said that the Air Force is going through a transformational phase with its entry into the 89th year. We are entering a time when we will employ aerospace powers and conduct integrated multi- domain operations. He said, ‘This year has been unprecedented. Corona spread throughout the world. During this time also, the tenacity and resolve of the Air Force warriors maintained their ability to operate at full scale. Bhadoria said that I want to assure the people of the country that the Air Force will be ready in every situation to protect the sovereignty and interests of the nation. On the deadlock with China at the border, the Air Force chief said, “I appreciate the quick response of the air warriors during the standoff at the northern border, when we conducted operations at very short notice to handle the situation.”

Air Force bravery Indian Air Force program continues at Hindon Airbase of Ghaziabad on 88th Foundation Day. Meanwhile, the women soldiers of Nishan Toli marched. The commanders of the three armies are present in the program. Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria oversaw the special parade of the 88th Air Force Foundation Day.

Mark march

Air Force Parade Army Chief General MM Narwane, Naval President Admiral Karamveer Singh participated in the program. During this time, the major aircraft of the Air Force showed their strength.

PM and Defense Minister gave best wishes In addition to the President on Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have greeted the Air Force. The two leaders expressed their gratitude by remembering the dedication of the Air Force personnel and their supreme sacrifice.

US Ambassador congratulated US Ambassador to India Ken Juster has greeted Indian Air Force Day. Juster said that defense cooperation is the cornerstone of Indian-American relations. We work together for a safe, independent and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. He has concluded his tweet by writing the motto of the Air Force ‘Nabhah Sprushman Deeptam’.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day on Thursday. A special program has been organized on this occasion at Hindon Airbase. On Air Force Day, the Supreme Commander of the three armies and President of India Ramnath Kovind praised the Indian Air Force. The President said that the nation is forever indebted to the Air Force personnel, due to which our sky is safe. Who have always played a leading role in helping people in times of disaster. During the program, the chiefs of the three armies were present at the venue. Air Force President RKS Bhadauria inspected the special parade.