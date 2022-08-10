The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 226,920 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19) and those who are in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 889 new cases of the virus, all of which are stable cases and are subject to health care. This brings the total number of registered cases to one million and 1445 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of a patient from the repercussions of infection with the “Corona” virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2,338.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for recovery for the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 816 new cases of people infected with the “Corona” virus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 980,178.