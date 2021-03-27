In Russia, over the past day, 8,885 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. On Saturday, March 27, the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

According to the headquarters, cases of infection were recorded in 85 regions of the country. Most of the infected were found in Moscow (1551), St. Petersburg (749) and the Moscow region (586), least of all – in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts, Magadan Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region and Tuva (two people in each region).

Over the past day, 387 deaths were recorded among patients with coronavirus, with 10,337 people fully recovered.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in Russia, 4,510,744 cases of infection were detected. Of the total number of infected 97,404 people died, 4,130,498 people recovered.

Earlier on March 27, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov said that Russia is going through a phase of stabilization of the epidemic situation with a downward trend. At the same time, the specialist admitted that in early spring, daily fluctuations in the incidence of COVID-19 are still possible, as the coronavirus acquires the features of a seasonal infection.