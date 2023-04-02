The number of marriage requests submitted to the Ministry of Community Development since the beginning of this year has reached 887, while the number of requests for those wishing to participate in mass weddings has reached about 69, according to an electronic statistic of the ministry, of which “Emirates Today” reviewed an electronic copy of it, at a time when it revealed the latest data issued. On the authority of the Ministry of Community Development, which was announced a few days ago in a report prepared by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the total amounts that were disbursed as financial grants for marriage during the 30 years, from 1993 to the end of 2022, amounted to about 5 billion and 886 million and 584 thousand dirhams. Including about 91 thousand and 626 people at the level of the emirates of the country.

The number of applications submitted for marriage grants during the past year amounted to 2,743, compared to 3,614 in 2021.

Marriage grants over the past years have contributed to helping a large number of young men and women to start establishing their marital and family life, as the financial support they received contributed to fulfilling many of the marriage requirements.

The total amounts that were disbursed as financial grants for marriage during the past year amounted to 199 million and 80 thousand dirhams, which included 2,844 beneficiaries at the level of the Emirates, compared to 2,727 beneficiaries of the grant during 2021.

And according to Cabinet Resolution No. 5 of 2017, the value of the marriage grant in the UAE is 70 thousand dirhams, and it is paid in one payment to those who are eligible.

According to data recently issued by the Ministry of Community Development, the number of group weddings that the UAE witnessed during the 10 years from 2013 to 2022 amounted to about 83 group weddings, in which 3,597 people participated.

The marriage grant is disbursed based on a number of conditions, including that the applicant and his wife be citizens of the country, the husband’s age is not less than 21 years, and the wife’s age is not less than 18 years at the time of the marriage contract, and the person’s net income does not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, with the obligation to attend awareness courses for both spouses organized by the Ministry of Development community through its online platform.