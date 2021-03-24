The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 8861, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday, March 24th.

Most cases – 1431 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (807 cases) and the Moscow Region (535 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts, as well as in the Tyva Republic (one case each).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 401 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 96,219 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased 10 355 per day. A total of 4 098 400 patients recovered.