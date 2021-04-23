In Russia, over the past day, 8,840 new cases of coronavirus have been identified. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,744,961. The operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection announced this in its Telegram channel.

Most infections were registered in Moscow (2502), St. Petersburg (694) and the Moscow region (609). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (1) and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

During the day, 398 deaths were recorded, the total death rate was 107,501.

The daily number of recoveries was 9407, the total – 4 371 214.