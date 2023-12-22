The Extraordinary Christmas Draw of 2023 will go down in history for being, probably, the one that caused the most nerves. Because neither the second prize nor the Gordo won. We had to wait until the ninth table for both of them to come out and confirm that yes, they were there. El Gordo was 88008, it appeared at 1:16 p.m. and became the latest to appear in the 213 editions held to date. He also has the honor of being the tallest. Record day at the Teatro Real.

To say that the most anticipated lottery prize of the year was distributed is an understatement. Up to 240 administrations or lottery terminals sold some tenth of these considered rare numbers that Yesica Valencia and Francisco Moreno sang, although there were three places where they spread more joy among their neighbors: administration number 205 in Madrid, number six in Jaén and number five in Écija (Seville). If the three sold all the series they had consigned, they distributed 340 million euros. As a curiosity, it is the eighth consecutive time that the first prize has gone to the Madrid capital and there have been 84 times since 1816; Jaén capital debuts as graceful like the city of Seville. For statistics lovers, it is the twenty-fifth time that Gordo has finished in eight.

From that moment on, at aperitif time, the ritual of hugs, kisses, uncontrolled jumping and corking of sparkling wines began in homes, workplaces and at the doors of administrations throughout half of Spain. It was difficult to find a place where there was not overflowing happiness. The lotteries, of course, are delighted to have spread happiness because something always comes back in subsequent draws when asked to buy in the place where the Fat Man fell.

Tenths of the first prize have been sold in 240 administrations or lottery terminals spread throughout the country

But there are also unexpected places where one receives joy. Mercedes and José Antonio were caught in the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville. They were hoping to see a family member when they heard the news. “I bought it in Écija last week when there were only two left,” Mercedes recalled, a little overwhelmed. In the province of Seville, some 121 million have fallen between Écija (60), Dos Hermanas (28) and various administrations in the capital (20 million).

Ruymán Verona knew that he had sold the tenth of 88008, which had arrived loose at Caminito de Teror (Gran Canaria), his administration, because the final 08 coincides with the celebration of Pine Day (September 8) in Teror. Only one tenth was also sold in La Caprichosa de Toledo, where four fifths were also distributed. Rodrigo, the person in charge, couldn't be happier.

Monopoly of fifths



The Extraordinary Christmas Draw became, in its first two hours, a monopoly of the fifths. There was no way that another ball would come out other than the 60,000 euros per series (6,000 euros per tenth). With the usual minutes of delay, the chant of numbers and prizes began with the first table starring Luis and Ángel, who were not lucky to spread happiness. Natalia and Francisco did have it: two fifths in the second table and at a more agile pace. They did it every quarter of an hour, an interval that Yesica and Ainhoa ​​'copied' in the following table. But in the fourth, Paula and Ángel narrated the fifth and the sixth of the fifths in 18 minutes. Of the rest of the numbers, no trace. Fortune's things.

The first quarter of the fifth table was a parenthesis before the arrival of the seventh in the sixth: the first sung by Elisabeth and Sergio and the second by Kiara and Antoni. The seventh table began with the third and Ainhoa ​​and Rosario finished the fifth with the eighth and final number. Just a minute later, they received another ovation for the second quarter of the morning. We had to wait almost an hour for the second prize to come out and at 1:16 p.m., finally, the first prize appeared. A thunderous applause certified that the annual ritual had been fulfilled. There was Gordo on the bass drum.